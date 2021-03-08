 Skip to main content
Jon Hamm turns 50 this week, has new movie in works
Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

Actor and native St. Louisan Jon Hamm throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, Aug. 18, 2014, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

While we take a break from planning Jon Hamm's big "Five-O" birthday bash — STL's No. 1 celeb hits the half-century mark on Wednesday — let' see what else is shaking in Hamm's world.

On the entertainment side, it's all kinds of reunions as Hamm will reunite with old "30 Rock" flame Tina Fey to star in a film directed by "Mad Men" mate John Slattery.

Entertainment publication Deadline reports that Hamm and Fey have signed up to co-star in "Maggie Moore," a dark comedy about a sheriff in a small town who is suddenly faced with the the murders of two women with the same name. No production dates have been given at this time.

On the effigy side, diners at Peter Luger's Steak House in New York now can sidle up to Hamm at the bar, if they're willing to settle for a wax figure of Hamm that has been loaned out by Madame Tussauds wax museum.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that other celebs waxing silently at the restaurant include Audrey Hepburn, TV host Jimmy Fallon and weatherman Al Roker.

