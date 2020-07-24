Jon Hamm voices MLB’s ‘welcome back’ video

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Making the argument that Jon Hamm is becoming the nation’s most famous sports fan — and that nothing spurs dewy-eyed essay writing more than baseball’s Opening Day — MLB has released a welcome-back video.

Voiced by STL’s No. 1 celeb and written by sports scribe Tom Verducci, the 3:34 video extols the virtues of baseball.

While focusing on the coronavirus shutdown, the video touches on other times in U.S. history, such as World War II and 9/11, when baseball served as a national unifying force.

The highlight, at least for Cardinals fans, is a 7-second clip (at the 2:17 mark) that shows David Freese’s abiding Game 6 home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2011 World Series.

Right after that snippet, Hamm imparts Verducci’s following passage about the need for baseball to resume:

“It is not because you heal us, you do not end wars, solve social injustice or invent vaccines. We need the nourishment of your routine, a ballgame on the car radio, the way a game unfolds like a good book.”

The Redbirds’ opening series against the Pittsburgh Pirates continues Saturday and Sunday at Busch Stadium.

