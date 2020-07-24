You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jon Hamm voices MLB’s ‘welcome back’ video
0 comments

Jon Hamm voices MLB’s ‘welcome back’ video

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Jon Hamm at Cardinals game

Actor and St. Louis native Jon Hamm throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 18, 2014, in St. Louis. Hamm was being honored by the Cardinals with a give-away promotion, with portions of proceeds from the purchase of promotional tickets being donated to St. Jude Children's Medical Research Hospital in his honor. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

 Scott Kane

Making the argument that Jon Hamm is becoming the nation’s most famous sports fan — and that nothing spurs dewy-eyed essay writing more than baseball’s Opening Day — MLB has released a welcome-back video.

Voiced by STL’s No. 1 celeb and written by sports scribe Tom Verducci, the 3:34 video extols the virtues of baseball.

While focusing on the coronavirus shutdown, the video touches on other times in U.S. history, such as World War II and 9/11, when baseball served as a national unifying force.

The highlight, at least for Cardinals fans, is a 7-second clip (at the 2:17 mark) that shows David Freese’s abiding Game 6 home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2011 World Series.

Right after that snippet, Hamm imparts Verducci’s following passage about the need for baseball to resume:

“It is not because you heal us, you do not end wars, solve social injustice or invent vaccines. We need the nourishment of your routine, a ballgame on the car radio, the way a game unfolds like a good book.”

The Redbirds’ opening series against the Pittsburgh Pirates continues Saturday and Sunday at Busch Stadium.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports