Jon Hamm voices MLB’s ‘welcome back’ video

Making the argument that Jon Hamm is becoming the nation’s most famous sports fan — and that nothing spurs dewy-eyed essay writing more than baseball’s Opening Day — MLB has released a welcome-back video.
Voiced by STL’s No. 1 celeb and written by sports scribe Tom Verducci, the 3:34 video extols the virtues of baseball.
While focusing on the coronavirus shutdown, the video touches on other times in U.S. history, such as World War II and 9/11, when baseball served as a national unifying force.
The highlight, at least for Cardinals fans, is a 7-second clip (at the 2:17 mark) that shows David Freese’s abiding Game 6 home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2011 World Series.
Right after that snippet, Hamm imparts Verducci’s following passage about the need for baseball to resume:
“It is not because you heal us, you do not end wars, solve social injustice or invent vaccines. We need the nourishment of your routine, a ballgame on the car radio, the way a game unfolds like a good book.”
The Redbirds’ opening series against the Pittsburgh Pirates continues Saturday and Sunday at Busch Stadium.
