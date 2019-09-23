Have you wondered, as cool kids often do, what Jon Hamm has been doing lately?
Well it seems STL's No. 1 celeb has been winning the hearts of Canada — and possibly Ben Affleck's former girlfriend.
The goblets in gossip-land are running over with reports about Hamm and Lindsay Shookus showing up on what look like dates to the celebrity-curious.
Page Six is reporting that Hamm and Shookus, a producer of "Saturday Night Live," were together at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The week before, the two were spotted taking in a Broadway play together.
Shookus and Affleck began dating in 2017, but split in 2018 and then again in April.
For the time being, pals of both Hamm and Shookus are deflecting, saying the two have been "friends" for more than a decade.
As to his courting of our neighbors to the north, Canadian broadcasting giant CBC reports that Hamm has been getting rave Canadian reviews for a television commercial — in which he wears a white sweater with a red maple leaf.
In an ad for food-delivery service Skip the Dishes entitled "Canada Is So In Right Now", Hamm asks an assistant to order him more Yukon Gold fries.
When the assistant calls the potato Yukon's greatest creation, Hamm laughs and says, "Everyone knows these were invented in Guelph."
Another segment of the ad deals with Hamm being turned down for Canadian citizenship, even after he tells his assistant that he has "already bought a Moose Jaw, and a Yellowknife ..."
That bit inspired Fraser Tolmie, the mayor of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to release his own video that kicks off a petition drive to have Hamm made a Canadian citizen.
Loving all this the most is the delivery-service company, which in a release applauded "honourary Canadian Jon Hamm" for "doubling-down on his Canadian-ness."