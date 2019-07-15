Casa de Salud health clinic will have a new chief later this year.
Jorge Riopedre announced Monday he will step down on Nov. 1 as Casa’s president and chief executive officer, a post he has held since 2011.
Casa de Salud provides low-cost clinical and mental health care to the uninsured, focusing on STL’s immigrant community.
“As the son of (Cuban) immigrants,” Riopedre said in a statement, “I felt it was my calling to welcome immigrant men and women to our community just as my family was embraced when they arrived in America.”
Riopedre said he is “ready for a new challenge” and will look for “new opportunities to serve the St. Louis community.”
Last year, the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis named Riopedre as the winner of the Esperanza Award, the group’s highest honor.
Riopedre also is the former executive director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis.