Josh Hawley’s misplaced football bet draws rival responses

McCaskill and Hawley

FILE - This combination of file photos shows Missouri U.S. Senate candidates in the November election, Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill, left, and her Republican challenger Josh Hawley. 

 Jeff Roberson

The tradition of politicians making bets on sporting events with fellow legislators is so common that it rarely draws much attention — unless it goes wrong.

Like the wager made by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley.

With the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in a AFC championship game on Sunday, Hawley bet fellow GOP Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio on the outcome.

The winner would get free barbecue from either the Montgomery Inn in Cincinnati or from KC Joe’s in Kansas City.

Just one problem for the Hawley squad: KC Joe’s is located in Kansas City, Kansas.

The wager’s lack of good directions spurred at least one person on the other side of the political food line from Hawley to point out the senator’s boundary issues.

Like former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, who lost to Hawley in 2018.

McCaskill said on Twitter: “Just a heads up Josh. There are many many great KC BBQ joints in MISSOURI. Kinda awkward that you bet KANSAS BBQ. You need to get to Missouri more. I’d be happy to show you around.”

And like Lucas Kunce, a Democrat challenging Hawley in 2024:

Kunce tweeted: "People are really dunking on Hawley for not knowing Joe’s is actually in Kansas, not Missouri… But in fairness, he only makes it to Chiefs games when he can snag a luxury box and taxpayer-funded chauffeur."

And now that that’s behind us, let’s all wait for the Super Bowl matchup of the Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles — and a wager involving cheesesteaks from Pat’s or Geno’s.

Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill to ban TikTok outright in the U.S.
