Joyner-Kersee foundation gets boost from Ameren Illinois
Ameren Illinois brightened the picture in East St. Louis last week when it contributed $80,000 to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation.

"This year has been especially hard ... as COVID-19 has changed the way we work and learn. These kids and their families have had their world turned upside down because of the pandemic," Joyner-Kersee said.

Ameren Illinois chief Richard J. Mark said, "The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is a pillar of the East St. Louis community, and we’re so honored to support it on its mission — especially now, when these kids and families need it the most.” 

The utility has been a contributor to the foundation since 2013.

The foundation is working with the state of Illinois and the Illinois National Guard to provide COVID-19 testing. It also partners with the East St. Louis school district to provide breakfast and lunch for students.

A 1980 graduate of East St. Louis Lincoln High, Joyner-Kersee was twice the Olympic heptathlon champion and winner of six medals over four Olympics.

OLYMPIC RINGS UNVEILED

Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee addresses the audience during an unveiling ceremony Friday, Sept. 28, for a monument celebrating St. Louis' and Washington University's legacy of being the 1904 Summer Olympic site. The monument, on the Washington University campus, is a sculpture called an Olympic "Spectacular” representing the Olympic Rings. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

 Jerry Naunheim Jr.
