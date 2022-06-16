Jury awards $2 million to former KTRS, Frank O. Pinion staffer

A St. Louis County jury has awarded a former radio station employee $2 million in a lawsuit against KTRS (550 AM) that originally included once-popular show host Frank O. Pinion.

The employee, who was listed as "John Doe" in the suit and had worked for Pinion (aka John Craddock) for 19 years, alleged that KTRS did not "exercise reasonable care to prevent Craddock from disclosing private information."

Specifically, the suit claimed that Pinion talked repeatedly on the air in 2017 about the fact that the employee was in rehab.

Craddock was the afternoon jock at KTRS for about 20 years, but left in 2018. He then worked at KFNS (590 AM) until October 2020.

Benjamin F. Westhoff, attorney for the employee, said that on June 9, the jury award $1.75 million in actual damages and $250,000 in punitive damages.

Pinion originally had been named in the suit, but he was dismissed as a defendant last year. Westhoff said he could not comment about Pinion's dismissal.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254 @stlsherpa on Twitter jholleman@post-dispatch.com