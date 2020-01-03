Justin Bieber accepts Jordan Binnington's goal challenge

A pop sensational sideshow — pitting Blues netminder Jordan Binnington against teen tune-grinder Justin Bieber — is shaping up for the NHL All-Star game coming up later this month in St. Louis.
And the ball/puck is in Binnington's court/ice.
The whole shebang started Tuesday when Binnington saw an Instagram video of Bieber playing recreation-league hockey. The goalie posted a shoot-out challenge at the All-Star game, to be played Jan. 25 at Enterprise Center.
In a post, Binnington wrote, "10 breakaways me vs. you. You score on me and I’ll dye my hair platinum blond."
Bieber not only accepted Binnington's challenge, he pushed more chips into the middle.
"How bout 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it," Bieber replied.
No word yet of any reply from Binnington.