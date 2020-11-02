 Skip to main content
Karlie Kloss expecting first child, celeb sheets say
STL's very own supermodel Karlie Kloss apparently is adding to the population.

Numerous celeb sheets, including People, are reporting that Kloss and her husband, Josh Kushner, are expecting their first child in 2021.

Kloss, 28, and Kushner, 35 — brother of Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared — just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Kloss has worked for Victoria Secret and numerous other luxury brands in a modeling career that began when she was still an underclassman at Webster Groves High.

Model Karlie Kloss in 2017. (AP Photo)

Kloss' last public appearance here was in December, when she hosted a kickoff show for the new season of "Project Runway" at the Last Hotel.

Despite an in-law-ish connection, Kloss won't likely be adding to President Donald Trump's vote total on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Kloss told fellow STLer and TV host Andy Cohen that she voted Democrat in 2016, and probably would again in 2020.

"I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics," Kloss told Cohen.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254

@stlsherpa on Twitter

jholleman@post-dispatch.com

