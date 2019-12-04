All the beautiful people — well, at least STL supermodel Karlie Kloss and some special invitees — will be in town Thursday to kick off the new season of "Project Runway."
An invitation-only watch party gets started at 7 p.m. at the Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Ave. in St. Louis.
Webster Grove native Kloss will host the soiree along with the other stars of the show: fashion designers Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano and journalist Elaine Welteroth.
The three will take part in a panel discussion that will be followed by the showing of the 18th season's first episode.
Invitations to the event went out to various people "involved in the fashion scene here in STL."
The hotel is the former site of International Shoe Co., which was designed in 1909 by Union Station architect Theodore C. Link.
It sits on a stretch of Wash Ave that, if a St. Louis Board of Aldermen bill gets final passage, will be known as Karlie Kloss Way.