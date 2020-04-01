Karlie Kloss shows some local love to STL businesses

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL's very own supermodel Karlie Kloss has thrown some social-media support to area small businesses.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former Webster Grover took to Twitter and posted a shout-out to several local merchants:

"Just a thank you to a few of the extraordinary small biz owners in my life. You are what make small towns and big cities what they are, and it’s so important we support you in the ways we can. Tag the small business your craving a little extra today."

The photos with the post show Ted Drewes, Imo's, the Milkbar Store and the Cupcakery.

Kloss, 27, has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous other luxury brands in a career that began when she was still an underclassman at Webster Groves High.

Kloss also has been the host of "Project Runway" for the last two seasons. She was last back in town for a public appearance in December, when she hosted a kickoff soiree at the Last Hotel for the new season of the show.

She is married to Josh Kushner, younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser.

