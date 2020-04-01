You are the owner of this article.
Karlie Kloss shows some local love to STL businesses
Karlie Kloss shows some local love to STL businesses

STL's very own supermodel Karlie Kloss has thrown some social-media support to area small businesses.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former Webster Grover took to Twitter and posted a shout-out to several local merchants: 

"Just a thank you to a few of the extraordinary small biz owners in my life. You are what make small towns and big cities what they are, and it’s so important we support you in the ways we can. Tag the small business your craving a little extra today."

The photos with the post show Ted Drewes, Imo's, the Milkbar Store and the Cupcakery.

Karlie Kloss at the Pageant

Karlie Kloss and Express debuted Karlie's fashion collection at a live runway show Thursday, March 31, 2017, at The Pageant in St. Louis. Kloss grew up in Webster Groves and is now an international fashion model.

Kloss, 27, has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous other luxury brands in a career that began when she was still an underclassman at Webster Groves High.

Kloss also has been the host of "Project Runway" for the last two seasons. She was last back in town for a public appearance in December, when she hosted a kickoff soiree at the Last Hotel for the new season of the show.

She is married to Josh Kushner, younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser.

