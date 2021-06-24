 Skip to main content
Katherine Hessel leaving KTVI to take PR job
Katherine Hessel

Katherine Hessel. (Photo by KTVI)

 Joe Holleman

Television viewers will have to soldier on without Katherine Hessel and her news reports for KTVI (Channel 2) and KPLR (Channel 11).

Hessel, a St. Louis native, ankled the station Thursday and will take a position on July 1 with ByrnePR, which operates out of offices in The Grove area of south St. Louis.

Before coming to local TV in 2015, she worked as a reporter at a television station in the tri-cities area of Washington state.

"I loved covering the community that I grew up in for six years. But it just seemed like it was time for a change," said Hessel, 31, who noted that her new employers do some work in media training and crisis management.

A Villa Duchesne High grad, Hessel is the daughter of John Hessel, a prominent STL lawyer at Lewis Rice and the city attorney for Kirkwood and Florissant.

