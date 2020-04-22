Kevin Slaten moves to Ste. Gen radio after Bob Romanik stations shut down

"But there are no sports now, so we're not quite sure what's up with the AM," Russell said.

He also said Slaten's topical talk show does not fit into his FM classic-rock programming, which is where Corcoran runs the weekday morning-drive shifts.

Like Corcoran, Slaten has a STL media career that dates back decades and has involved numerous flare-ups and firings.

In 2012, Slaten was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident in the Webster Groves studios of KFNS (590 AM).

Court records said that after Slaten's show was cancelled by the station, he made profane verbal threats and spit on a station manager. He later pleaded guilty to peace disturbance and was placed on two years' probation and fined $1,000.

Slaten was hired by Romanik several months after the Webster Groves incident.

In 1993, Slaten was found guilty of felony and misdemeanor assault for attacking a couple after an auto accident. He served two years’ probation. In a related civil suit, Slaten was ordered to pay $130,000.

Corcoran, who Russell said broadcasts from his new home in Florida, was in court last year after KTRS (550 AM) host John Carney accused him of stalking him and hitting him in the face. A judge denied Carney's request for an order of protection against Corcoran.

