KEZK carols its way to top of holiday radio ratings

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Thanks to round-the-clock broadcasting of Christmas music, KEZK (102.5 FM) topped the most recent leader board for radio ratings.

In the holiday period, which covers Dec. 3 to Jan. 6, KEZK nearly tripled its audience by earning a rating of 16.9.

Over the previous five months, the Entercom Communications station averaged a rating of 5.9.

The ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a Nielsen-subscribing station registers between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.

After that holiday bump in the favor of KEZK, which has been offering its 24-7 holiday-music fare for close to 20 years, the general order of STL radio stations prevailed.

KSHE (94.7 FM), the usual monthly ratings winner, was No. 2 with a rating of 11.5.

Classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) finished in third, at 8.6; and adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) was fourth with 5.7.

Country station KSD (93.7 FM) came in fifth, even though its rating dropped to 5.3. Still, its main competitor in both country and western music, WIL (92.3 FM), finished at No. 11 with a rating of 3.3.