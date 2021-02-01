KEZK carols its way to top of holiday radio ratings

Thanks to round-the-clock broadcasting of Christmas music, KEZK (102.5 FM) topped the most recent leader board for radio ratings.
In the holiday period, which covers Dec. 3 to Jan. 6, KEZK nearly tripled its audience by earning a rating of 16.9.
Over the previous five months, the Entercom Communications station averaged a rating of 5.9.
The ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a Nielsen-subscribing station registers between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.
After that holiday bump in the favor of KEZK, which has been offering its 24-7 holiday-music fare for close to 20 years, the general order of STL radio stations prevailed.
KSHE (94.7 FM), the usual monthly ratings winner, was No. 2 with a rating of 11.5.
Classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) finished in third, at 8.6; and adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) was fourth with 5.7.
Country station KSD (93.7 FM) came in fifth, even though its rating dropped to 5.3. Still, its main competitor in both country and western music, WIL (92.3 FM), finished at No. 11 with a rating of 3.3.
Rounding out the top 10 were alternative-rock KPNT (105.7 FM); top 40 KYKY (98.1 FM); Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM); urban classic WFUN (95.5 FM); and KMOX (1120 AM).
KMOX, whose ratings dipped after the baseball Cardinals’ season ended in October, scored only a 3.6 rating.
But that was good enough to edge out its main competitors in the news-talk arena:
Conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM), finished at No. 11 with a 3.4 rating; and public radio KWMU (90.7 FM), which registered a 3.3 rating.
News-talk KTRS (550 AM) is not among the 25 STL stations that subscribe to the Nielsen service, whose results are published by AllAccess.com.