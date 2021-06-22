KEZK's Trish Gazall joins 'Dave Glover Show' on KMOX

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fans of KEZK radio host Trish Gazall will be happy to hear that the veteran talker now is a regular co-host on KMOX.

Gazall, who had been piloting the noon to 6 p.m. slot at 102.5 FM, has been officially added to the roster of Dave Glover's afternoon show, which airs from 2 to 6 p.m. on 1120 AM.

"I'm excited and humbled, the history and legacy of the station — and the home of the Cardinals," Gazall said of her new KMOX gig.

To accommodate the move, Gazall will be on KEZK from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., when she will then walk down the hall to join Glover's show. Both stations are owned by Audacy Radio.

Gazall has more than 20 years of STL radio under her belt, starting in the late 1990s on KPNT (105.7 FM). After stops at several other local stations, Gazall joined up with KEZK in 2012.

The opening on Glover's show cropped up earlier this month when co-host Tony Columbo said he was leaving the radio business for the immediate future. Glover co-host Rachel Zimmerman remains on the show.

As to KEZK programming, morning jock Greg Hewitt will operate the 6 to 10 a.m. shift. He had recently been pulling a 6 a.m. to noon shift.

