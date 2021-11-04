 Skip to main content
Kimmy Brauer lauded for years of philanthrophy
Kimmy Brauer lauded for years of philanthrophy

Camilla "Kimmy" Brauer

Camilla "Kimmy" Brauer (Photo by United Way of Greater St. Louis)

Time to tip the philanthropy cap to STL's Camilla "Kimmy" Brauer, who has been honored by the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

On Wednesday, Brauer received the 2021 Freeman-Kortkamp Award for her service to the organization and the community.

The award was first given in 2006 to civil rights lawyer Frankie Muse Freeman and union leader Robert O. Kortkamp. 

A longtime volunteer with the United Way, Brauer has served on its executive committee for 25 years and has chaired its Alexis de Tocqueville Society with her husband, Stephen Brauer.

Brauer has been involved in numerous STL civic efforts, including work with the Arts and Education Council, Missouri Historical Society, Opera Theatre St. Louis, St. Louis Art Museum, St. Louis Symphony, Sheldon Arts Foundation, the Variety Club and Webster University.

