Kirkwood author writes book about Winston Churchill visit

One of our area's finest hours — Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri — is the subject of another book.
The author this time around is Kirkwood native Nancy Carver, who penned "The Inspiring History of a Special Relationship."
The term "special relationship" was one Churchill frequently used to describe the bond between the U.S. and Great Britain.
The book looks at several aspects of the British prime minister's visit to the small college in March 1946, along with then-President Harry S Truman. Fulton is about 100 miles west of St. Louis.
During his visit, Churchill delivered what he had titled as his "Sinews of Peace" speech. But it has become known as the "Iron Curtain" speech after Churchill warned of Soviet incursions in Eastern Europe.
"From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent," Churchill orated, giving birth to a term that symbolized the resultant Cold War between the U.S. and USSR.
The book also examines the story of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, which was destroyed by the Great Fire of London in 1666 and then rebuilt by Christopher Wren.
Severely damaged during the London Blitz of World War II, it was slated for demolition until Westminster bought it and moved it to Fulton in the 1960s. It is the only Wren-designed church in the United States.
Today, the church serves as the home of America's National Churchill Museum.
The book (269 pages; $25) will hit the stands on Nov. 1. Carver said she plans to donate proceeds from the book to the museum.
