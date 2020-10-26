 Skip to main content
Kirkwood author writes book about Winston Churchill visit
Kirkwood author writes book about Winston Churchill visit

Crowds line Fulton streets to see Winston Churchill

Crowds line Fulton's main street to see Winston Churchill and President Harry S Truman, in automobile in foreground, in the parade following their arrival in the college town on March 5, 1946. AP photo

 Amanda St. Amand

One of our area's finest hours — Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri — is the subject of another book.

The author this time around is Kirkwood native Nancy Carver, who penned "The Inspiring History of a Special Relationship."

1946: Winston Churchill

March 5, 1946: Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivers his famous "Iron Curtain" speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. (AP Photo)

The term "special relationship" was one Churchill frequently used to describe the bond between the U.S. and Great Britain.

The book looks at several aspects of the British prime minister's visit to the small college in March 1946, along with then-President Harry S Truman. Fulton is about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

Baxter Brown Watson photo of Winston Churchill and Harry Truman

Winston Churchill and Harry Truman the day of Churchill's famous "Iron Curtain" speech in Fulton, Mo. Photo by Baxter Brown Watson

During his visit, Churchill delivered what he had titled as his "Sinews of Peace" speech. But it has become known as the "Iron Curtain" speech after Churchill warned of Soviet incursions in Eastern Europe.

"From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent," Churchill orated, giving birth to a term that symbolized the resultant Cold War between the U.S. and USSR.

The book also examines the story of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, which was destroyed by the Great Fire of London in 1666 and then rebuilt by Christopher Wren.

Tu Square Studio, LLC

A dramatic view of “Breakthrough,” sculpted from a section of the Berlin Wall by Winston Churchill’s granddaughter, artist Edwina Sandys, and the historic Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, which was moved from London to Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., as part of America's National Churchill Museum. Photo courtesy Fulton CVB

Severely damaged during the London Blitz of World War II, it was slated for demolition until Westminster bought it and moved it to Fulton in the 1960s. It is the only Wren-designed church in the United States.

Today, the church serves as the home of America's National Churchill Museum.

The book (269 pages; $25) will hit the stands on Nov. 1. Carver said she plans to donate proceeds from the book to the museum. 

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254

@stlsherpa on Twitter

jholleman@post-dispatch.com

