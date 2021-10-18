Kirkwood native lauded for zoo veterinarian career

Growing up in St. Louis means growing up with a great zoo.
That fact is a prime reason why Dr. Thomas P. “Tom” Meehan, a Kirkwood native, pursued a career in veterinary medicine and decided to ply those skills at zoos.
And that has led to Meehan — now vice president of veterinarian services at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo — recently being awarded the lifetime achievement award from the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians.
"I got my first zoo job at the St. Louis Zoo in 1970, working at a refreshment stand" Mehan said, adding that he had applied to be a starting zookeeper.
"You couldn't just apply and get a keeper's job. They'd put you in the concession stand," he said in an interview Monday. "But I guess I did OK, because the next year they made me a keeper at the Children's Zoo."
Meehan is best known for his work with primates, especially gorillas. For years, he has been a key member of the Great Ape Heart Project, the association said in a statement.
A 1970 graduate of Kirkwood High, Meehan earned both his bachelor’s and veterinary medicine degrees at the University of Missouri at Columbia. During college, he continued to work at the St. Louis Zoo and eventually performed his veterinary medicine residency there.
Our hometown zoo also is where Meehan met his wife, Judy Geiser Meehan. They have been married since 1974.
After leaving town in 1981 to take a job at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Meehan switched over to Brookfield in 1993 to become chief veterinarian and head of the zoo’s new hospital.
The lifetime award he just received is not given out every year, but only when a member’s “contributions represent a career long pattern of excellence and inspiration.”
Furthermore, Meehan had no idea he was getting it.
"It was all done virtually, so they just told me they wanted me to take part in a Zoom meeting right before another meeting we were having.
"And as they continued talking about (the award), I realized they were talking about me," Meehan said.
The modest Meehan said he encourages young people interested in veterinary careers to pursue working at zoos.
"I tell them if I can do it, they can do it," he said. "There are not a lot of us out there. It's a small number, but it's such a rewarding career."