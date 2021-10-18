Kirkwood native lauded for zoo veterinarian career

Our hometown zoo also is where Meehan met his wife, Judy Geiser Meehan. They have been married since 1974.

After leaving town in 1981 to take a job at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Meehan switched over to Brookfield in 1993 to become chief veterinarian and head of the zoo’s new hospital.

The lifetime award he just received is not given out every year, but only when a member’s “contributions represent a career long pattern of excellence and inspiration.”

Furthermore, Meehan had no idea he was getting it.

"It was all done virtually, so they just told me they wanted me to take part in a Zoom meeting right before another meeting we were having.

"And as they continued talking about (the award), I realized they were talking about me," Meehan said.

The modest Meehan said he encourages young people interested in veterinary careers to pursue working at zoos.

"I tell them if I can do it, they can do it," he said. "There are not a lot of us out there. It's a small number, but it's such a rewarding career."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.