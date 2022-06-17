KMOV finds potential new home near Westport Plaza

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When KMOV (Channel 4) moves to St. Louis County sometime in late 2023 — after 55 years on the St. Louis riverfront — its new address likely will be 77 Progress Parkway in Maryland Heights.

On May 2, Gray Media Group Inc., owners of KMOV, bought the three-story office building from Biomedical Partners II LLC, St. Louis County records show. The sale price was $8.7 million.

The property is just north of Westport Plaza and east of Interstate 270.

KMOV general manager J.D. Sosnoff said the move will come when the station's lease ends.

"Now we have the opportunity to own a property that answers our future demands and challenges and allows us to better serve our communities," Sosnoff said.

Originally KWK and then KMOV, the television station, broadcast out of studios at Cole Street and Tucker Boulevard, a building that later housed KDNL (Channel 30).

In 1968, the station moved, along with radio station KMOX (1120 AM), to its current location in the Gateway Tower at 1 South Memorial Drive. Both stations were owned by CBS at the time.

KMOV's planned move would leave only one of the three major-network stations still in St. Louis, KSDK (Channel 5) at 1000 Market Street. KTVI (Channel 2) moved to Maryland Heights in 2009, leaving its longtime home at Hampton and Oakland avenues.

