You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
KMOV general manager Mike Murphy leaving this week
0 comments

KMOV general manager Mike Murphy leaving this week

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

This week is the last chance to bid farewell to Mike Murphy, vice president and general manager at KMOV (Channel 4).

After five years at the helm of the station, Murphy is retiring and he and his wife, Deborah, are moving to Florida.

Mike Murphy, vice president and general manager of KMOV (Channel 4)

Mike Murphy, vice president and general manager of KMOV (Channel 4). (Photo courtesy of Mike Murphy)

Murphy came to STL in March 2015 after having been at an ABC affiliate in Alabama for 12 years.

He will be replaced next week by James "JD" Sosnoff.

Sosnoff, the station's sales director since 2014, also has worked for KMOX (1120 AM), KPLR (Channel 11), Charter Communications and National Cable Communications.

James "JD" Sosnoff

James "JD" Sosnoff. (Photo courtesy of KMOV)
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports