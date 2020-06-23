KMOV general manager Mike Murphy leaving this week

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This week is the last chance to bid farewell to Mike Murphy, vice president and general manager at KMOV (Channel 4).

After five years at the helm of the station, Murphy is retiring and he and his wife, Deborah, are moving to Florida.

Murphy came to STL in March 2015 after having been at an ABC affiliate in Alabama for 12 years.

He will be replaced next week by James "JD" Sosnoff.

Sosnoff, the station's sales director since 2014, also has worked for KMOX (1120 AM), KPLR (Channel 11), Charter Communications and National Cable Communications.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.