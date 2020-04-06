You are the owner of this article.
KMOV general manager stepping down in June
KMOV general manager stepping down in June

James "JD" Sosnoff

James "JD" Sosnoff (Photo by KMOV)

A change at the top spot of KMOV (Channel 4) is coming this summer.

Mike Murphy, the station's vice president and general manager is retiring after five years at the helm and will be replaced on July 1 by James "JD" Sosnoff.

Sosnoff, the station's sales director since 2014, also has worked for KMOX (1120 AM), KPLR (Channel 11), Charter Communications and National Cable Communications.

Sosnoff has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. An STL native, he also serves on the St. Louis Sports Commission.

Murphy came to STL in March 2015 after having been at an ABC affiliate in Alabama for 12 years.

