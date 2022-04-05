 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KMOV hires new weekend anchor/reporter

A new face and voice will be featured soon on KMOV (Channel 4) as the station has inked Melanie Johnson to a contract.

KMOV news director Scott Diener said Johnson, who officially joined the station's news team on Monday, will work as a weekend anchor and a weekday reporter and could end up on the air later this week.

KMOV reporter/anchor Melanie Johnson

KMOV reporter/anchor Melanie Johnson (Photo by KMOV)

Johnson comes to STL from Syracuse, NY were she worked for a pair of Sinclair Broadcasting stations, WSTM (NBC affiliate) and WTVH (CBS). Prior to that gig, Johnson worked in Rochester, New York.

A Chicago native, Johnson has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University.

