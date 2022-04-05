KMOV hires new weekend anchor/reporter

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new face and voice will be featured soon on KMOV (Channel 4) as the station has inked Melanie Johnson to a contract.

KMOV news director Scott Diener said Johnson, who officially joined the station's news team on Monday, will work as a weekend anchor and a weekday reporter and could end up on the air later this week.

Johnson comes to STL from Syracuse, NY were she worked for a pair of Sinclair Broadcasting stations, WSTM (NBC affiliate) and WTVH (CBS). Prior to that gig, Johnson worked in Rochester, New York.

A Chicago native, Johnson has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University.

