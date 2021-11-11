 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KMOV hires reporter from 2020 viral 'bison' video
0 comments

KMOV hires reporter from 2020 viral 'bison' video

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Last month, KMOV hired Deion Broxton as a general assignment reporter.

While the name might not ring a bell, there is a good chance you've seen him in a video that went viral early last year — Broxton's wise choice in regards to a herd of bison.

Broxton posted the video March 25, 2020 on Twitter, when he was working at a television station in Bozeman, Montana.

He was at Yellowstone National Park when the not-yet thundering herd approached him from the right as he was doing a stand-up shot at the park entrance.

"Oh my God ... oh my God," Broxton says as he looks most warily to his right.

Then after an extremely quiet pause, Broxton slides off camera saying, "Oh no, I ain't messing with you ..."

The post was viewed more than 1 million times and registered more than 500,000 "likes."

Broxton left Bozeman and the bison behind in May 2020 to take a job at an Iowa station. He stayed there until he was hired last month by KMOV. He has a bachelor's degree in 2015 from Towson University in Baltimore.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Our favorite holiday gifts from the List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News