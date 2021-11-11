KMOV hires reporter from 2020 viral 'bison' video

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last month, KMOV hired Deion Broxton as a general assignment reporter.

While the name might not ring a bell, there is a good chance you've seen him in a video that went viral early last year — Broxton's wise choice in regards to a herd of bison.

Broxton posted the video March 25, 2020 on Twitter, when he was working at a television station in Bozeman, Montana.

He was at Yellowstone National Park when the not-yet thundering herd approached him from the right as he was doing a stand-up shot at the park entrance.

"Oh my God ... oh my God," Broxton says as he looks most warily to his right.

Then after an extremely quiet pause, Broxton slides off camera saying, "Oh no, I ain't messing with you ..."

The post was viewed more than 1 million times and registered more than 500,000 "likes."

Broxton left Bozeman and the bison behind in May 2020 to take a job at an Iowa station. He stayed there until he was hired last month by KMOV. He has a bachelor's degree in 2015 from Towson University in Baltimore.

