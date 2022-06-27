KMOV owners buy local low-power religious station

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gray Television, the Atlanta-based media company that bought KMOV (Channel 4) in December, has acquired another St. Louis station.

Gray recently paid $1 million for KDTL (Channel 16), a low-power station that broadcasts mostly religious programming, according to filings last week with the Federal Communications Commission.

The station (brand name: “Daystar”) had been owned by the Word of God Fellowship in Bedford, Texas. Its programming includes well-known evangelists such as T.D. Jakes, Kenneth Copeland and Joyce Meyers.

Gray currently owns or operates stations in 113 markets. Last year, Gray bought KMOV, the CBS affiliate in this market, and 16 other stations from Meredith Corp.

Corporate officials at Gray’s headquarters in Atlanta could not be reached for comment.

