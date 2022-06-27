 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KMOV owners buy local low-power religious station

  • 0

Gray Television, the Atlanta-based media company that bought KMOV (Channel 4) in December, has acquired another St. Louis station.

Gray recently paid $1 million for KDTL (Channel 16), a low-power station that broadcasts mostly religious programming, according to filings last week with the Federal Communications Commission.

The station (brand name: “Daystar”) had been owned by the Word of God Fellowship in Bedford, Texas. Its programming includes well-known evangelists such as T.D. Jakes, Kenneth Copeland and Joyce Meyers.

Gray currently owns or operates stations in 113 markets. Last year, Gray bought KMOV, the CBS affiliate in this market, and 16 other stations from Meredith Corp.

Corporate officials at Gray’s headquarters in Atlanta could not be reached for comment.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News