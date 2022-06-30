KMOV owners buy small STL station, looking to expand Spanish programs

The recent purchase of a low-power STL television station by Gray Television, which bought KMOV (Channel 4) in December, is just one of a number of purchases the Atlanta-based media company has made in recent months.
And while KMOV honchos are not commenting on the acquisition, a recent article in TV News Check, an industry publication, notes that the company is looking at expanding its Spanish-language programming.
In the last year, Gray has bought about 40 low-power stations “to establish a foothold into Spanish-language broadcasting in the Southeast U.S. and other markets,” the article said.
“Gray has taken advantage of the opportunity to acquire efficiently priced TV stations that it can use to build out Telemundo and other Spanish-language television services in underserved markets,” the piece reports.
Earlier this month, Gray paid $1 million for KDTL (Channel 16), a low-power station that now broadcasts mostly religious programming and had been owned by the Word of God Fellowship in Texas, federal filings show.