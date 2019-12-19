You are the owner of this article.
KMOV picks Samantha Jones as new main co-anchor
KMOV picks Samantha Jones as new main co-anchor

The news faces are flowing to new times and places at KMOV (Channel 4).

Samantha Jones has been named as the new co-anchor, alongside Steve Savard, on the station's main nightly newscasts.

(Photo by KMOV)

Jones will join the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekdays newscasts beginning in 2020. She willl take the place of Courtney Bryant, who is leaving at the end of the year.

A Texas native, Jones joined the station last year, after having worked in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. She has been reporting an anchoring for morning news shows since she came to town.

In other changes precipitated by the Jones move:

STL native Cory Stark will take over Bryant's 5 p.m. anchoring job, alongside Claire Kellett.

Sports anchor Maurice Drummond will flip to the news side and begin anchoring the weekday morning newscasts with Marissa Hollowed.

To fill Drummond's sports anchor role, Doug Vaughn and Brooke Grimsley will pick up the slack.

Sports