KMOV picks Samantha Jones as new main co-anchor

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The news faces are flowing to new times and places at KMOV (Channel 4).

Samantha Jones has been named as the new co-anchor, alongside Steve Savard, on the station's main nightly newscasts.

Jones will join the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekdays newscasts beginning in 2020. She willl take the place of Courtney Bryant, who is leaving at the end of the year.

A Texas native, Jones joined the station last year, after having worked in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. She has been reporting an anchoring for morning news shows since she came to town.

In other changes precipitated by the Jones move:

STL native Cory Stark will take over Bryant's 5 p.m. anchoring job, alongside Claire Kellett.

Sports anchor Maurice Drummond will flip to the news side and begin anchoring the weekday morning newscasts with Marissa Hollowed.

To fill Drummond's sports anchor role, Doug Vaughn and Brooke Grimsley will pick up the slack.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.