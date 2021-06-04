KMOV reporter Chris Nagus leaving station for new network gig

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 13 year of on-air reporting, Chris Nagus of KMOV (Channel 4) will be ankling the station — but not STL — later this month.

An investigative reporter at KMOV, Nagus announced on social media Thursday night that starting in July he will begin a new gig with E.W. Scripps Co. as a "storytelling and content" director.

"It's a dream job and I am incredibly excited to start this next chapter of my TV career, especially since I'll still be based in St. Louis," Nagus said on Twitter.

Nagus, a 2000 graduate of the University of Missouri, came to STL in 2008 after having toiled three years at KMBC (Channel 9) in Kansas City. Before that, he spent more than four years at the CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scripps has news station affiliations in more than 30 U.S. markets. With the debut of two new networks in July, the chain will have nine networks under its umbrella, the best-known ones being Court TV, ION and Bounce.

