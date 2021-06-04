 Skip to main content
KMOV reporter Chris Nagus leaving station for new network gig
KMOV reporter Chris Nagus

KMOV reporter Chris Nagus. (Photo by KMOV)

After 13 year of on-air reporting, Chris Nagus of KMOV (Channel 4) will be ankling the station — but not STL — later this month.

An investigative reporter at KMOV, Nagus announced on social media Thursday night that starting in July he will begin a new gig with E.W. Scripps Co. as a "storytelling and content" director.

"It's a dream job and I am incredibly excited to start this next chapter of my TV career, especially since I'll still be based in St. Louis," Nagus said on Twitter.

Nagus, a 2000 graduate of the University of Missouri, came to STL in 2008 after having toiled three years at KMBC (Channel 9) in Kansas City. Before that, he spent more than four years at the CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.

Scripps has news station affiliations in more than 30 U.S. markets. With the debut of two new networks in July, the chain will have nine networks under its umbrella, the best-known ones being Court TV, ION and Bounce.

