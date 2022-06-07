KMOV signs St. Louis native to reporting ranks

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another STL native has made his way back home, with KMOV (Channel 4) hiring David Amelotti.

Amelotti returns to town after having worked for two years as an anchor and reporter at KGAN (Channel 2) in Cedar Rapids.

Amelotti is the third reporter (along with Taylor Holt and Deion Broxton) that KMOV has hired away from Cedar Rapids stations in less than a year.

Prior to his Iowa stint, Amelotti worked for five years at KHQA (Channel 7) in Quincy, Illinois. While working at the station, he also taught a mass communications course at Quincy High School.

He is a graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School and earned a bachelor's degree in broadcasting from Lindenwood University.

