KMOV, weekend anchor Emily Pritchard part ways

After a little more than two years flying on local air, KMOV (Channel 4) and weekend anchor Emily Pritchard have parted ways.

On Friday, Pritchard posted on Twitter: "Thank you St. Louis! Last night I did my last live report at @KMOV. I appreciate all the kind messages this week, truly thank you!"

Pritchard, a native of Waynesville, Missouri, came to the station in 2017 after stints in Columbia, Missouri; South Bend, Indiana; and Sacramento, California.

KMOV news director Scott Diener could not be reached for comment, and the station website does not indicate who will be taking over Pritchard's weekend anchoring duties.

The change on weekend newscasts comes one month after the station made major changes in its weekday newscasts.