KMOV, weekend anchor Emily Pritchard part ways

After a little more than two years flying on local air, KMOV (Channel 4) and weekend anchor Emily Pritchard have parted ways.
On Friday, Pritchard posted on Twitter: "Thank you St. Louis! Last night I did my last live report at @KMOV. I appreciate all the kind messages this week, truly thank you!"
Thank you St. Louis! 🎥 Last night I did my last live report at @KMOV. I appreciate all the kind messages this week, truly thank you! pic.twitter.com/tVX9ORd6o4— Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) January 23, 2020
Pritchard, a native of Waynesville, Missouri, came to the station in 2017 after stints in Columbia, Missouri; South Bend, Indiana; and Sacramento, California.
KMOV news director Scott Diener could not be reached for comment, and the station website does not indicate who will be taking over Pritchard's weekend anchoring duties.
The change on weekend newscasts comes one month after the station made major changes in its weekday newscasts.
Samantha Jones has replaced Courtney Bryant as the main co-anchor, alongside Steve Savard, on the station's main nightly reports.
In other changes, STL native Cory Stark took over Bryant's 5 p.m. anchoring job, alongside Claire Kellett; and Maurice Drummond, formerly a sports anchor, switched to the news side and anchors weekday morning newscasts with Marissa Hollowed.