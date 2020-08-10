KMOV's Blandin, KSDK's Barnes leaving STL news gigs

A Chicago native, Blandin came to STL airwaves in July 2017 after a three-year stint in Birmingham, Alabama.

Before that, he had toiled at stations in Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia. And before that, he worked for years as an assignment editor in Baltimore and Washington.

Blandin is a Marine Corps veteran, having served on active duty from 1998 to 2002 and then in the Reserves from 2002 to 2006.

"I’m so grateful for my time at KMOV, my colleagues and the love viewers have shown me," Blandin said in an interview Monday.

"I wanted to stay in the market a while. But God sent something my way. The call was unexpected. It made sense during the pandemic to say yes and make the move," Blandin said.

Also exiting from the newsy STL airwaves is Jenna Barnes of KSDK (Channel 5), who has announced that she will be departing our fair burg to take a job at WGN in Chicago.

Before arriving here in October 2017, the native Virginian worked for five years at Spectrum News cable television in North Carolina after graduating from Boston University and Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Barnes also employed Twitter to announce her change of employment: