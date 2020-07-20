KMOX boss uses Facebook to urge election defeat of Page, Trakas

On June 30, talk show hosts Charlie Brennan and Mark Reardon, and sports director Tom Ackerman all submitted comments urging the council to approve a zoning change on four acres of property on Lemay Ferry Road that would allow the construction of a self-storage warehouse facility.

The site is owned by Sylvia Moore, Steve Moore’s stepmother.

Trakas, who represents that area, was opposed to the plan and said there already was a high concentration of storage facilities in the area. The council unanimously rejected the zoning request.

After the meeting, P-D reporter Jeremy Kohler reported that Trakas questioned the propriety of having members of the media make statements on behalf of their boss on a personal financial matter.

On Monday, Trakas said he had no reaction to Moore’s comment, other than to say, “I acted in what I thought was the best interest of the people I represent.”

After the June 30 meeting, Moore said his stepmother, not himself, would make money from the deal. “I have no financial benefit,” he told Kohler.