KMOX boss uses Facebook to urge election defeat of Page, Trakas

Less than a month after having some family business scuttled by the St. Louis County Council, a longtime STL radio boss is encouraging people to vote against two elected officials.
Steve Moore, program and operations director at KMOX (1120 AM), took to his personal Facebook page this weekend to urge people to defeat both County Executive Sam Page and Councilman Ernie Trakas.
Reacting to a comment made in regards to Moore’s post of a KMOX Radio story about the county restricting youth sports events, Moore wrote on Saturday:
“Youth sports and fountain soda are the biggest issues. We must get rid of kids and self served (S)tyrofoam.
“Do yourself a favor. Vote out Sam Page and/ Earnie (sic) Trakas.”
Moore declined to comment Monday about the post.
The post came 18 days after Moore enlisted the help of three of the radio station’s personalities go to bat for him before the council, according to a July 1 story in the Post-Dispatch.
On June 30, talk show hosts Charlie Brennan and Mark Reardon, and sports director Tom Ackerman all submitted comments urging the council to approve a zoning change on four acres of property on Lemay Ferry Road that would allow the construction of a self-storage warehouse facility.
The site is owned by Sylvia Moore, Steve Moore’s stepmother.
Trakas, who represents that area, was opposed to the plan and said there already was a high concentration of storage facilities in the area. The council unanimously rejected the zoning request.
After the meeting, P-D reporter Jeremy Kohler reported that Trakas questioned the propriety of having members of the media make statements on behalf of their boss on a personal financial matter.
On Monday, Trakas said he had no reaction to Moore’s comment, other than to say, “I acted in what I thought was the best interest of the people I represent.”
After the June 30 meeting, Moore said his stepmother, not himself, would make money from the deal. “I have no financial benefit,” he told Kohler.
Also, Moore said he saw no ethical problem with asking radio colleagues for help, noting that he asked other friends for help as well. He also pointed out that he did not use the station call letters and the issue “hasn’t been a topic on the air, it hasn’t been a topic in our news department.”
The top-rated news-talk station locally, KMOX is one of five stations in the St. Louis market owned by Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications, the second-largest radio company in the United States.
