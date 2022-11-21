KMOX making midday changes; Kevin Wheeler moving to afternoons

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Like the baseball team whose games it airs, KMOX (1120 AM) is looking for that right lineup — especially in the time slot that had the name of Charlie Brennan penciled in for decades.

Starting next week, hosts Amy Marxkors and Chris Rongey will go it alone together on “The Show,” which airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The third member of that trio, Kevin Wheeler, will be moving to Dave Glover’s afternoon show, where he will join the host and Rachel Zimmerman.

To make room for Wheeler on Glover’s show, KEZK (102.5 FM) radio stalwart Trish Gazall will pare back her KMOX appearances on Glover’s show to twice a week.

Gazall, who holds down the morning-drive slot at KEZK, has basically been pulling double duty for the last five months by joining Glover full-time after she finished her chores at KEZK.

KMOX programmers also plan to crossfade (old-timey deejay term) the two shows by having Marxkors and Rongey stay on the air and join Glover and Wheeler from 1-2 p.m.

Glover’s show will then run from 2-5 p.m. From 5-6 p.m., the station will air more news and longer interviews.

“Stability is important, so we want to change as little as possible,” said Steve Moore, KMOX’s programming chief, adding that “we will miss Trish being on daily.”

Moore said the morning shows remain the same: Debbie Monterrey, Tom Ackerman and Megan Lynch continue to host “Total Information” from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.; then Carol Daniel joins Ackerman to take “Total Information” up to 10 a.m.

The search for the right combination in midday began in mid-May, when Brennan retired from KMOX after almost 34 years on the air.

Brennan, who joined KMOX’s staff in 1988, began hosting the midday show in 1990. Marzkors joined his show in 2019.