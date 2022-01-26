 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KMOX program director now operating six stations

Steve Moore, program director at KMOX and a 24-year veteran of the station, has been kicked even further upstairs.

Audacy St. Louis, parent company of KMOX (1120 AM), announced Wednesday that Moore will become the operations manager for all six of the chain's local frequencies.

Along with legacy news-talk KMOX, Moore now will also oversee the day-to-day workings of WFUN (96.3 FM), a rhythm and blues station; talk-radio KFTK (97.1 FM); KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM), two adult-contemporary frequencies; and hip-hop WHHL (104.1 FM).

Becky Domyan remains as the general manager of the Audacy St. Louis stations.

Formerly Entercom Communications, Audacy is a Philadelphia-based network that operates about 235 local stations across the U.S.

