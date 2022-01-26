KMOX program director now operating six stations

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Steve Moore, program director at KMOX and a 24-year veteran of the station, has been kicked even further upstairs.

Audacy St. Louis, parent company of KMOX (1120 AM), announced Wednesday that Moore will become the operations manager for all six of the chain's local frequencies.

Along with legacy news-talk KMOX, Moore now will also oversee the day-to-day workings of WFUN (96.3 FM), a rhythm and blues station; talk-radio KFTK (97.1 FM); KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM), two adult-contemporary frequencies; and hip-hop WHHL (104.1 FM).

Becky Domyan remains as the general manager of the Audacy St. Louis stations.

Formerly Entercom Communications, Audacy is a Philadelphia-based network that operates about 235 local stations across the U.S.

