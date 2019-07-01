Author and sports-show host Amy Marxkors has drawn some daytime duty at KMOX-AM 1120 — co-hosting on "The Charlie Brennan Show."
Starting Monday, Marxkors will be mic-side with Brennan for his mid-morning drive shift, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Mondays through Thursday. Marxkors had been making regular appearances on the show for the last few months.
The Friday mid-morning slot still will be filled by political consultants John Hancock and Michael Kelley ("Hancock & Kelley")
Marxkors signed on with KMOX in 2016 as a Blues hockey analyst on a weekly show. Then in February, she became the first woman to host a pre-game or post-game sports show at the station when she took over those duties for Blues' broadcasts.
Along with her radio gig, Marxkors also has co-authored "Powered By Hope," the story of marathoner and cancer survivor Teri Griege; and "The Lola Papers," Marxkors' writings about her marathon running.
Brennan has been with KMOX since 1988. He also is the host of the KETC (Channel 9) show "Donnybrook."