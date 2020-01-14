KMOX's Carol Daniel slated to speak at MLK celebration

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Carol Daniel, one of the main voices of KMOX Radio, will be a featured speaker Jan. 21 at the annual celebration for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Florissant Valley Community College.
Currently a news anchor and 25-year veteran at KMOX (1120 AM), Daniel also is the president of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists, a published author and former television host and newspaper columnist.
Others set to take part in the event are Florissant Valley student Jannetta Robinson, who will emcee and also deliver a speech, and University of Missouri-St. Louis student Alayna Epps, who will sing.
The event is presented by the junior college and North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice. It begins with a reception at 5 p.m., with the program kicking off at 6 p.m.
