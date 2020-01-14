KMOX's Carol Daniel slated to speak at MLK celebration

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Carol Daniel, one of the main voices of KMOX Radio, will be a featured speaker Jan. 21 at the annual celebration for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Florissant Valley Community College.

Currently a news anchor and 25-year veteran at KMOX (1120 AM), Daniel also is the president of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists, a published author and former television host and newspaper columnist.

Others set to take part in the event are Florissant Valley student Jannetta Robinson, who will emcee and also deliver a speech, and University of Missouri-St. Louis student Alayna Epps, who will sing.

The event is presented by the junior college and North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice. It begins with a reception at 5 p.m., with the program kicking off at 6 p.m.

