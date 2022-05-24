KMOX tabs Wheeler, Rongey to replace Charlie Brennan

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two radio hosts best known for their work in sports will replace Charlie Brennan on KMOX (1120 AM). Another station player will hit earlier in the order and two others have been relegated to pinch-hitting duties.

Starting May 31, Chris Rongey and Kevin Wheeler will join Brennan's old partner, Amy Marxkors for a show called, (go figure) "The Show" — which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The changes add a sports flavor to the mid-day show, as both Rongey and Wheeler, who had been hosting KMOX's sports open line shows, are alums of WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in this market.

Shifting the old Brennan-Marxkors show, which now runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m., to a new time slot also has prompted the station to expand its standard-bearer "Total Information AM" morning show.

Debbie Monterrey, Tom Ackerman and Megan Lynch will continue to host that show from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Then at 8 a.m., Carol Daniel will join Ackerman to take "Total Information" up to 10 a.m. She now is working on-air from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on "St. Louis Talks."

Dave Glover will continue hosting his show from 2 to 6 p.m.

These moves leave Ryan Wrecker and Bo Matthews off the full-time schedule. The two had been teaming with Daniel on the mid-day show that made its debut one year ago.

Wrecker and Matthews could re-appear as weekend or fill-in hosts, or even pick up air time on conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM), a sister station to KMOX under the Audacy St. Louis umbrella, a station source said.

Station general manager Becky Domyan said the expansion of "Total Information" in the morning "underscores our overarching commitment to delivering news and balanced talk shows."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.