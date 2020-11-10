KMOX's Charlie Brennan pens book about interesting STL facts

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Has someone has ever been attacked by a shark in St. Louis? Which St. Louis mayor was buried three times?

If these sort of questions are keeping you up nights, KMOX Radio's Charlie Brennan is here to help, with a new book, "Only in St. Louis!: The Most Incredible, Strange and Inspiring Tales."

Brennan is a longtime show host at KMOX (1120 AM) and also presides over the KETC (Channel 9) public affairs show "Donnybrook."

Calling it the "least anticipated book of 2020," Brennan said he hopes the book provides some laughs and also lets people discover interesting facts about our fair burg.

The book (171 pages, $24.99) is available online and at several local book stores.

As a bonus, Brennan said his new tome "has no mention of Trump, Biden or COVID-19."

