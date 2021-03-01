KMOX's Mark Reardon, KFTK's Dave Glover switching jobs

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some serious dial-switching is coming down involving two high-profile STL radio hosts.

Later this month, longtime afternoon jocks Mark Reardon of KMOX and Dave Glover of KFTK will be changing chairs.

Beginning March 22, Glover will take over the 2-6 p.m. shift at KMOX (1120 AM); and then on March 29, Reardon will move into the 3-6 p.m. shift at KFTK (97.1 FM).

Both stations are both owned by Entercom Communications, which bought KMOX in 2017 and KFTK in 2018.

While KMOX had enjoyed decades of dominating talk-radio in the St. Louis market, KFTK has been equal to, or even ahead of, the legacy station in recent Nielsen ratings reports.

Entercom management did not return phone calls seeking information about the switch.

The station honchos did send out a news release Monday afternoon that announced that the KMOX signal will also be able to be heard on 98.7 FM.

And then — in what is known in journalism as "burying the lead" — Entercom announced Glover's move to KMOX. Minutes later, another Entercom release announced Reardon's move to KFTK.