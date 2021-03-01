KMOX's Mark Reardon, KFTK's Dave Glover switching jobs

Some serious dial-switching is coming down involving two high-profile STL radio hosts.
Later this month, longtime afternoon jocks Mark Reardon of KMOX and Dave Glover of KFTK will be changing chairs.
Beginning March 22, Glover will take over the 2-6 p.m. shift at KMOX (1120 AM); and then on March 29, Reardon will move into the 3-6 p.m. shift at KFTK (97.1 FM).
Both stations are both owned by Entercom Communications, which bought KMOX in 2017 and KFTK in 2018.
While KMOX had enjoyed decades of dominating talk-radio in the St. Louis market, KFTK has been equal to, or even ahead of, the legacy station in recent Nielsen ratings reports.
Entercom management did not return phone calls seeking information about the switch.
The station honchos did send out a news release Monday afternoon that announced that the KMOX signal will also be able to be heard on 98.7 FM.
And then — in what is known in journalism as "burying the lead" — Entercom announced Glover's move to KMOX. Minutes later, another Entercom release announced Reardon's move to KFTK.
Both men come to their new gigs with conservative credentials.
Reardon has been hitting the air on the heels of the Rush Limbaugh Show for more than a decade and normally embraces the conservative side on his "Reardon's Roundtable" segment.
Reardon is a Parkway West High grad (Class of '83) and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
After working in Columbia, Milwaukee and Chicago, he returned home to KMOX in 2006 and began hosting the afternoon-drive show in 2008.
While maintaining a less strident posture than many of his station mates, Glover has been the afternoon-drive host at KFTK for 20 years.
The station is home to the most conservative programming among STL's larger stations, with a roster that includes syndicated pot-stirrer Sean Hannity.