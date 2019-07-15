Now enraging dedicated sports fans on multiple continents ... ladies and gentlemen, Stan Kroenke.
Seems now that supporters of the English Premier League soccer team Arsenal have turned on team owner Kroenke — describing him as disloyal, uncaring and greedy.
Kroenke, who whisked the St. Louis Rams off to L.A. in 2016, has been targeted by a coalition of Arsenal fan groups, who say they “never felt more marginalised.”
The coalition says it has tired of Kroenke’s stewardship of their beloved squad, an article in The Guardian reports.
“As Arsenal fans, we have watched with frustration as the team’s football performances have declined over the past decade,” the statement said.
(Ringing a bell, STL?)
They also have concluded that Kroenke is far more interested in getting payoffs than making playoffs.
“Our club feels like an investment vehicle, personified by the owner’s statement that he didn’t buy Arsenal to win trophies,” they said.
(Oh yeah, Stan doing Stan.)
The coalition ups complains that Kroenke treated longtime boosters shabbily and forcibly bought out longtime shareholders “without even a word of appreciation ...”
(But wait, there’s more ...)
Also, that ol’ Kroenke magic even extends to the team’s home field, Emirates Stadium, which they say has become “a soulless place.
“The atmosphere is poor and there are thousands of empty seats blighting almost every game,” they said.
One can’t wait for that Kroenke magic to hit the Centennial State, where his wife, Ann Walton Kroenke, owns the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets.
Fans of Arsenal Football Club — the storied London professional soccer team — are lashing out against team owner Stan Kroenke, blaming him for the team’s lack of success, the Guardian reports Monday.
Fourteen separate supporter groups have urged Kroenke to make “new and dynamic” appointments to help reinvigorate the team. The club hasn’t won a major trophy since 2005.
In a joint statement, the Arsenal fan groups complain that “our club feels like an investment vehicle … . It is sad that an institution like Arsenal FC has such passive ownership.”
Missouri native Kroenke and his wife, Ann Walton Kroenke, own several sports franchises. His ownership of the St. Louis Rams, and his decision to move the NFL team back to Los Angeles in 2016, left hard feelings in St. Louis.
To read the Guardian story, go to https://www.theguardian.com