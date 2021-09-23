 Skip to main content
KSDK adding noon newscast in October
KSDK adding noon newscast in October

KSDK's Ryan Dean

KSDK's Ryan Dean. (Photo by KSDK)

KSDK (Channel 5) is bringing in a veteran crew to handle its newest feature, a noon newscast with Kay Quinn and Ryan Dean.

The newscast begins Oct. 4 and will concentrate on daily news events and updating information from stories on “Today in St. Louis.”

Meteorologists Jim Castillo and Tracy Hinson will join Quinn and Dean on the show.

Quinn, a 32-year veteran of the station, she has worked most every shift at the station, either as a reporter or an anchor.

Dean joined the station in 2008 and also has worked a a reporter and anchor.

Taking Quinn’s anchor chair on the 5 p.m. news will be Kelly Jackson, alongside Mike Bush. Jackson now is working as a weekend co-anchor.

Kay Quinn

Kay Quinn

 KSDK (Channel 5)
Kelly Jackson

Kelly Jackson

 By Joe Holleman 314-340-8254
