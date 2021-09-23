KSDK adding noon newscast in October

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

KSDK (Channel 5) is bringing in a veteran crew to handle its newest feature, a noon newscast with Kay Quinn and Ryan Dean.

The newscast begins Oct. 4 and will concentrate on daily news events and updating information from stories on “Today in St. Louis.”

Meteorologists Jim Castillo and Tracy Hinson will join Quinn and Dean on the show.

Quinn, a 32-year veteran of the station, she has worked most every shift at the station, either as a reporter or an anchor.

Dean joined the station in 2008 and also has worked a a reporter and anchor.

Taking Quinn’s anchor chair on the 5 p.m. news will be Kelly Jackson, alongside Mike Bush. Jackson now is working as a weekend co-anchor.

