KSDK adds Georgia reporter to on-air roster
Pepper Baker of KSDK

Pepper Baker (Photo by KSDK)

A new face for KSDK (Channel 5) will come up from the south next month.

Pepper Baker will begin reporting at the station on July 12.

While spending three years at WMAZ (Channel 13) in Macon, Georgia, Baker worked as an education reporter and weekend anchor.

She is a former volleyball player at the University of Massachusetts, where she earned a bachelor's degree in English. From there, she went to Columbia University and earned a master's degree in broadcast journalism.

