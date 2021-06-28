 Skip to main content
KSDK adds Nashville, Illinois, reporter to roster
KSDK reporter Holden Kurwicki

KSDK reporter Holden Kurwicki. (Photo by KSDK)

Homecoming time for Holden Kurwicki, who will join the reporting ranks at KSDK (Channel 5) after the Independence Day holiday.

A Nashville, Illinois, native, Kurwicki most recently worked as a reporter and weekend morning anchor in Raleigh, North Carolina. He also has worked in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

"I love the fact that Holden has paid some serious dues, that he’s been there and done that for over a decade," station news director Art Holliday said.

Kurwicki has a bachelor's degree in corporate communications from Eastern Illinois University. His first day at KSDK will be July 6.

