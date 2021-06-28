KSDK adds Nashville, Illinois, reporter to roster

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Homecoming time for Holden Kurwicki, who will join the reporting ranks at KSDK (Channel 5) after the Independence Day holiday.

A Nashville, Illinois, native, Kurwicki most recently worked as a reporter and weekend morning anchor in Raleigh, North Carolina. He also has worked in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

"I love the fact that Holden has paid some serious dues, that he’s been there and done that for over a decade," station news director Art Holliday said.

Kurwicki has a bachelor's degree in corporate communications from Eastern Illinois University. His first day at KSDK will be July 6.

