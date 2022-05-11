 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KSDK: Allie Corey heading out, Michelle Li stepping up

Changes are coming at KSDK (Channel 5) — at the crack of dawn, at the end of the month.

Allie Corey, co-anchor of "Today in St. Louis," announced Wednesday that she will ankle the station on May 27 to move back to her home state of Florida. She joined KSDK in 2016.

b2knott1028.JPG-23088963

Allie Corey on the set of KSDK's "Today in St. Louis"

Taking Corey's place alongside Rene Knott from 5 to 7 a.m. will be Michelle Li, who has been working at the station since April 2021 as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Meteorologist Anthony Slaughter and traffic anchor Monica Adams remain on the show.

Li made national news in mid-January when she appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," after a KSDK viewer made disparaging remarks about Li's Korean ancestry.

Michelle Li

Michelle Li (Photo by KSDK)

On New Year's Day, Li reported on traditional foods eaten on the holiday to bring good luck. At the end of the segment, Li noted that "I ate dumpling soup; that's what a lot of Koreans do."

Shortly after the segment aired, Li got a call from a female viewer who left a voicemail message criticizing Li for being "very Asian" and told Li to "keep her Korean to herself."

Li grew up in western Missouri and graduated from the University of Kansas.

 

