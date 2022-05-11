KSDK: Allie Corey heading out, Michelle Li stepping up

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Changes are coming at KSDK (Channel 5) — at the crack of dawn, at the end of the month.

Allie Corey, co-anchor of "Today in St. Louis," announced Wednesday that she will ankle the station on May 27 to move back to her home state of Florida. She joined KSDK in 2016.

Taking Corey's place alongside Rene Knott from 5 to 7 a.m. will be Michelle Li, who has been working at the station since April 2021 as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Meteorologist Anthony Slaughter and traffic anchor Monica Adams remain on the show.

Li made national news in mid-January when she appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," after a KSDK viewer made disparaging remarks about Li's Korean ancestry.

On New Year's Day, Li reported on traditional foods eaten on the holiday to bring good luck. At the end of the segment, Li noted that "I ate dumpling soup; that's what a lot of Koreans do."

Shortly after the segment aired, Li got a call from a female viewer who left a voicemail message criticizing Li for being "very Asian" and told Li to "keep her Korean to herself."

Li grew up in western Missouri and graduated from the University of Kansas.

