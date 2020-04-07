KSDK employees to take one-week furloughs by end of June

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Don't be surprised if some favorite and familiar faces on KSDK (Channel 5) news are missing over the next three months.

Tegna Media, the station's parent company, announced Monday that it will require most of its employees — including on-air personalities — to take one week off, sometime between late April and the end of June. The move was prompted by a downturn in advertising and marketing revenue because of the spread of the coronavirus.

“Most employees have been asked to participate in the one-week furlough, during which time they will keep their employee benefits," KSDK spokeswoman Anne Bentley said in a statement.

Bentley said some members of management will not be furloughed, but instead will have their pay reduced for the three-month period: Department heads and managers are getting hit with an 8% cut, and general managers (in STL, that is Alicia Elsner) and other higher-ranking executives are going to see their checks reduced by 20% during that span.

Tegna's CEO Dave Lougee and the members of the board of directors are taking 25% pay cuts.

"We believe that these steps are the fairest and best way to reduce costs while protecting and preserving the employment and medical benefits of our colleagues," Bentley said.