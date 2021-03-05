KSDK hires Anne Stegen as digital content director

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
KSDK (Channel 5) is adding a new name to its roster of newsroom managers with the hiring of Anne Stegen as digital content director.
Stegen comes to STL from KPNX (Channel 12) in Phoenix, her hometown. Before that gig, Stegen worked in Bakersfield, California.
According to a station press release, Stegen lived in the St. Louis area for about 18 months in the early 1990s.
As digital content director, Stegen shares the No. 2 spot in the newsroom, along with news director Art Holliday. Both report to Carol Fowler, the station's content director.
