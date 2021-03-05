 Skip to main content
KSDK hires Anne Stegen as digital content director
Anne Stegen

Anne Stegen, KSDK's new digital content director. (Photo by KSDK)

KSDK (Channel 5) is adding a new name to its roster of newsroom managers with the hiring of Anne Stegen as digital content director.

Stegen comes to STL from KPNX (Channel 12) in Phoenix, her hometown. Before that gig, Stegen worked in Bakersfield, California.

According to a station press release, Stegen lived in the St. Louis area for about 18 months in the early 1990s.

As digital content director, Stegen shares the No. 2 spot in the newsroom, along with news director Art Holliday. Both report to Carol Fowler, the station's content director.

