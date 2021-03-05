KSDK hires Anne Stegen as digital content director

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

KSDK (Channel 5) is adding a new name to its roster of newsroom managers with the hiring of Anne Stegen as digital content director.

Stegen comes to STL from KPNX (Channel 12) in Phoenix, her hometown. Before that gig, Stegen worked in Bakersfield, California.

According to a station press release, Stegen lived in the St. Louis area for about 18 months in the early 1990s.

As digital content director, Stegen shares the No. 2 spot in the newsroom, along with news director Art Holliday. Both report to Carol Fowler, the station's content director.

