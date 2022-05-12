KSDK hires Mizzou grad now reporting in Little Rock

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another Mizzou alum, Mercedes Mackay, will be packing her bags and heading into town next month to start a new gig at KSDK (Channel 5).

Currently, Mackay is reporting the news for KTHV (Channel 12) in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she’s been on the job for three years.

She will begin her new gig here in late June.

A Texas native, Mackay earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in business from the University of Missouri-Columbia, while also logging hours at KOMU (Channel 8).

