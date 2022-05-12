 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KSDK hires Mizzou grad now reporting in Little Rock

  • 0
New KSDK reporter Mercedes Mackay

New KSDK reporter Mercedes Mackay (Photo by KSDK)

Another Mizzou alum, Mercedes Mackay, will be packing her bags and heading into town next month to start a new gig at KSDK (Channel 5).

Currently, Mackay is reporting the news for KTHV (Channel 12) in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she’s been on the job for three years.

She will begin her new gig here in late June.

A Texas native, Mackay earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in business from the University of Missouri-Columbia, while also logging hours at KOMU (Channel 8).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News