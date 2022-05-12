KSDK hires Mizzou grad now reporting in Little Rock

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Another Mizzou alum, Mercedes Mackay, will be packing her bags and heading into town next month to start a new gig at KSDK (Channel 5).
Currently, Mackay is reporting the news for KTHV (Channel 12) in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she’s been on the job for three years.
She will begin her new gig here in late June.
A Texas native, Mackay earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in business from the University of Missouri-Columbia, while also logging hours at KOMU (Channel 8).
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.