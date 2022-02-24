KSDK hires new investigative reporter from Louisville

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Next month, KSDK (Channel 5) news watchers will get their first glimpse of Paula Vasan, the station's new investigative reporter.

Vasan most recently worked at WHAS (Channel 11) in Louisville, where she spent about three years as an investigative reporter.

Before that, she worked for four years as a reporter with the News 12 Networks in New York. She also has written freelance news articles for the Boston Globe, The Atlantic and the Huffington Post.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, Vasan is set to start here on March 28.

