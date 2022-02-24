 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KSDK hires new investigative reporter from Louisville

Next month, KSDK (Channel 5) news watchers will get their first glimpse of Paula Vasan, the station's new investigative reporter.

Vasan most recently worked at WHAS (Channel 11) in Louisville, where she spent about three years as an investigative reporter.

KSDK reporter Paula Vasan

Before that, she worked for four years as a reporter with the News 12 Networks in New York. She also has written freelance news articles for the Boston Globe, The Atlantic and the Huffington Post.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, Vasan is set to start here on March 28.

