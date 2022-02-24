KSDK hires new investigative reporter from Louisville

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Next month, KSDK (Channel 5) news watchers will get their first glimpse of Paula Vasan, the station's new investigative reporter.
Vasan most recently worked at WHAS (Channel 11) in Louisville, where she spent about three years as an investigative reporter.
Before that, she worked for four years as a reporter with the News 12 Networks in New York. She also has written freelance news articles for the Boston Globe, The Atlantic and the Huffington Post.
A graduate of the University of Maryland, Vasan is set to start here on March 28.
