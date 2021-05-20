KSDK hires new reporter from Alabama

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Later this summer, the new reporting face you will see on KSDK (Channel 5) will be approaching from the south.

Sydney Stallworth will fill the role of reporter during the week, and also will join Kelly Jackson to anchor the Sunday morning news.

Most recently, Stallworth has been an anchor and reporter at WZDX (Channel 54) in Huntsville, Alabama.

KSDK new director Art Holliday said in a statement that he was impressed with Stallworth's "positive energy, personality, drive, and her passion for telling stories."

A native of Tampa, Florida, Stallworth earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University. She is slated to start work here at the end of July.

