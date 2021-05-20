 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
KSDK hires new reporter from Alabama
0 comments

KSDK hires new reporter from Alabama

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sydney Stallworth

Sydney Stallworth (Photo by KSDK)

Later this summer, the new reporting face you will see on KSDK (Channel 5) will be approaching from the south.

Sydney Stallworth will fill the role of reporter during the week, and also will join Kelly Jackson to anchor the Sunday morning news.

Most recently, Stallworth has been an anchor and reporter at WZDX (Channel 54) in Huntsville, Alabama.

KSDK new director Art Holliday said in a statement that he was impressed with Stallworth's "positive energy, personality, drive, and her passion for telling stories."

A native of Tampa, Florida, Stallworth earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University. She is slated to start work here at the end of July.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Ending unemployment payments may not solve the labor shortage

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports