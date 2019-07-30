The sales force at KSDK (Channel 5) has a new boss, all the way from Ohio.
Jimmy Grilli is the station's new sales director after having been the general manager of two stations in Dayton, Ohio — WKEF and WRGT.
Both are owned by Sinclair broadcast Group, with whom Grilli started his sales career in 2002. He began his career in 2002 and has a degree in communications from Ohio University.
KSDk general manager Alicia Elsner said in a statement: "Jimmy's Midwestern "values align with our team’s ambition to ... serve our customers through insights and customized solutions."