Jimmy Grilli

Jimmy Grilli, new sales director for KSDK (Photo by KSDK)

The sales force at KSDK (Channel 5) has a new boss, all the way from Ohio.

Jimmy Grilli is the station's new sales director after having been the general manager of two stations in Dayton, Ohio — WKEF and WRGT.

Both are owned by Sinclair broadcast Group, with whom Grilli started his sales career in 2002. He began his career in 2002 and has a degree in communications from Ohio University.

KSDk general manager Alicia Elsner said in a statement: "Jimmy's Midwestern "values align with our team’s ambition to ... serve our customers through insights and customized solutions."

