After the Labor Day weekend, KSDK (Channel 5) will have a new "director of content" — known in days gone by as "news director."
Carol Fowler, most recently of the Chicago Sun-Times, will take over Tuesday and be in charge of the broadcast and digital newsroom operations.
Fowler replaces Tiffani Lupenski, who was news director for 18 months before leaving in March. Lupenski's duties were picked up by the station's two managing editors, former reporter Ryan Dean and digital supervisor Jordan Palmer.
In a statement, Fowler described herself as a journalist who has "devoted the last seven years to understanding the digital news consumer and what today’s content needs to look like."
A graduate of Mizzou's journalism school, Fowler started her career as a television reporter and eventually ran the news operations at three local Chicago television stations.
After that stint, Fowler operated her own social media management and strategy company.
Then in 2017, Fowler was hired as the senior vice president of digital news products at the Chicago Sun-Times.
According to Chicago media watchdog Robert Feder, Fowler was on the losing end of a power struggle at the newspaper that ended in December when she and the CEO who hired her, Edwin Eisendrath, were jettisoned.
Feder reported that Fowler's command of the newspaper's digital operations conflicted with editor-in-chief Chris Fusco's authority in the newsroom.